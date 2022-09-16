Reims vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Reims will host Monaco at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday afternoon in the eighth gameweek of Ligue 1.

The Red and Whites have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by newly promoted Toulouse last weekend. Reims behind at the half-hour mark and saw their chances of a comeback all but scuppered after Alexis Flips' second-half dismissal. They are 16th in the league table with just six points picked up so far. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Sunday.

Monaco, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have been solid this month, coming off a 2-1 league win over Monaco. They were, however, beaten 1-0 at home by Ferencvarosi in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and will look to return to winning ways here.

The Monegasques are seventh in the league table with 11 points from six games. They will look to bounce back from their continental disappointment and get their campaign back on track.

Reims vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Reims and Monaco. Both teams have won five games apiece, while their other nine matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Reims won 2-1.

Reims Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Reims vs Monaco Team News

Reims

Manager Oscar Garcia will be unable to call on the services of Thomas Foket, Kaj Sierhuis, Azor Matusiwa and Noah Jean Holm this weekend, as the quartet are ruled out due to injury.

Injured: Thomas Foket, Kaj Sierhuis, Azor Matusiwa, Noah Jean Holm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexis Flips

Unavailable: None

Monaco

Guillermo Maripan came off injured against Lyon last weekend and is a doubt for this one. Kevin Volland remains out with an injury and will not play this weekend.

Injured: Kevin Volland, Willem Geubbels

Doubtful: Guillermo Maripan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reims vs Monaco Predicted XIs

Reims (3-4-1-2): Patrick Pentz; Andreaw Gravillon, Emmanuel Agbadou, Yunis Abdelhamid; Maxime Busi, Marshall Munetsi, Jens Cajuste, Bradley Locko; Kamory Doumbia; Junya Ito, Folarin Balogun

Monaco (3-4-3): Alexander Nübel; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Malang Sarr; Ruben Aguilar, Mohamed Camara, Youssouf Fofana, Caio Henrique; Krepin Diatta, Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin

Reims vs Monaco Prediction

Reims are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games this season. They are without a win in their last six home league outings and could struggle here.

Monaco's latest result snapped their three-game winning streak, and they will now look to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win on Sunday.

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Monaco

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far