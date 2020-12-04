Reims vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Stade Delaune Auguste will be set alight on Sunday, as Reims welcome Nice for their matchday 13 Ligue 1 fixture.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of defeats, with the hosts falling to a 3-0 defeat away to Lyon, while Nice were beaten 3-2 at home by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

That loss made it five in a row in all competitions for Les Aiglons, leading to the sacking of Patrick Vieira. They would be looking to get back to winning ways against Reims.

The visitors occupy 11th spot on the table and are six places higher than Reims who are 17th.

Reims vs Nice Head-to-Head

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides and Nice have the superior head-to-head record.

The visitors were victors on six previous occasions, while Reims have three wins to their name. Four games in the past ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in February when second-half goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Yunis Abdelhamid ensured both sides shared the spoils.

Reims form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Nice form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Reims vs Nice Team News

Reims

The hosts have Xavier Chavelerin ruled out of this encounter with a muscle injury. Midfielder Moreto Cassama will also sit out the fixture following his red card against Lyon.

Injury: Xavier Chavelerin

Suspension: Moreto Cassama

Nice

Nice have four players ruled out through injury. Kasper Dolberg (groin), Pierre Lees-Molou, Youcef Atal (thigh), and Dante (ACL) are all unavailable. Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended for the fixture.

Injury: Kasper Dolberg, Pierre Lees-Molou, Youcef Atal, Dante

Suspension: Morgan Schneiderlin

Reims vs Nice Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Ghislan Konan, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Moussa Doumbia, Marshall Munetsi, Arber Zeneli, Mathieu Cafaro; El Bilal Toure, Boulaye Dia

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Andy Pelmard, Stanley Nsoki, Danilo, Jordan Lotomba; Jordan Marie, Khephren Thuram, Hicham Boudaoui; Claude Maurice, Amine Gouiri, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Reims vs Nice Prediction

Reims are just one point ahead of the drop zone and need to start racking up the points to avoid a relegation dogfight.

Nice, for their part, have been in dire form of late, leading to the departure of Vieira. The French manager has been replaced by his former assistant Adrian Ursea, who will be looking to hit the ground running and inject life back into Nice's campaign.

Both sides are capable of picking up a win here but Nice have the superior team. The new manager could bring the necessary confidence boost that has been sorely lacking.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Nice