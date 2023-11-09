Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

Reims are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Reims come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Nantes in their most recent league game. A second-half goal from Japanese attacker Junya Ito sealed the deal for Reims.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Portuguese winger Rafael Leao and French striker Olivier Giroud secured the win for AC Milan. Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar scored the goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain have won 11 games, lost three and drawn four.

Malta international Teddy Teuma has managed six goal contributions in eight league starts for Reims.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi has managed five goal contributions in nine league starts for Reims

French attacker Kylian Mbappe has managed 11 goal contributions in nine league starts for Paris Saint-Germain.

French forward Randal Kolo Muani has four goal contributions in three league starts for Paris Saint-Germain.

Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Reims are currently 4th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They have assembled an interesting squad, with the likes of Mohamed Daramy, Junya Ito and Amir Richardson part of the squad. Daramy, in particular, was rated highly during his time at Copenhagen, but struggled at Ajax, and will look to revitalise his career in France.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Nice. They have endured a slow start under the leadership of Luis Enrique, with the squad rejuvenated following the departure of superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Enrique's team are known for their structured style of play, and Paris Saint-Germain's squad, previously heavily reliant on the individual brilliance of the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, now have players like Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Marco Asensio; more suited to the style of play Enrique prefers.

However, results have not always been positive, and Enrique must know the pressure that surrounds each Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Paris Saint-Germain

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Paris Saint-Germain to keep a clean sheet- yes