Reims vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Reims will welcome reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, winning just once in their last five games. They're coming off a 2-2 draw against Troyes, where they twice squandered the lead, including a 90th-minute equaliser.

Goalscorer Junya Ito was sent off in the 56th minute, which eventually proved to be their undoing. They have seven points from nine games and are in 17th place in the standings.

PSG, meanwhile, have won their last five league games, including a 2-1 win over Nice at home last time around. They saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Reims vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 28 times across competitions. As expected, PSG have dominated proceedings with 15 wins to Reims' seven, while six games have ended in draws.

PSG are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts across competitions and have had league doubles with an aggregate score of 6-0 in the last two seasons

Reims' last win over PSG came at the Parc des Princes in the league in September 2019. Their last win at home in this fixture came in May that year.

PSG have won ten of their last 11 Ligue 1 games.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last five meetings against Reims.

PSG have the best attacking and defensive record in Ligue 1, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.

Reims have scored 12 goals and conceded 19, with only Auxerre (20) and Angers (21) conceding more.

Reims vs PSG Prediction

Les rouges et blancs have scored in three of their four home games this term and will be hopeful of finding the back of the net. The Parisians have conceded just once away in Ligue 1 and are expected to keep a tight ship at the back.

After this game, PSG will face Benfica again in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11), so they might rotate their squad here. Nonetheless, they have enough firepower to eke out a win.

Prediction: Reims 1-3 PSG

Reims vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Lionel Messi to score or assist any time - Yes

