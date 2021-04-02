Reims vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Reims play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

After struggling early in the season, Reims are now in a comfortable 12th position.

Meanwhile, Rennes are in seventh and chasing qualification for one of next season's European competitions.

Reims vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Reims – who were in as low as 19th place earlier in the season, have now risen to 12th thanks to a strong run in 2021.

Since the turn of the year, David Guion’s side have lost just twice in Ligue 1. They’re currently unbeaten in six matches, although they’ve won just two of them.

Boulaye Dia – whose goals fired Reims out of the doldrums earlier in the season – scored his first league goal since January in the win over Dijon two weeks ago.

He’ll be hoping to continue that form this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rennes have turned things around in recent weeks after a real slide.

Advertisement

They went on a poor run of one win in 11 matches to begin 2021, sending them plummeting down to 10th in the table.

But since the arrival of new boss Bruno Genesio, they’ve beaten both Strasbourg and Metz to re-ignite their European hopes.

The last time these sides faced off was a 2-2 draw in October. Prior to that though, you’ve got to go back to 2016 to find the last time Rennes defeated Reims.

Reims form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Rennes form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Reims vs Rennes Team News

Reims

Reims will be without defender Yunis Abdelhamid, who is suspended for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yunis Abdelhamid

Rennes

Rennes also have a player suspended – Jeremy Doku, who was sent off in the recent win over Metz. Clement Grenier is also expected to miss out with an ankle injury.

Injured: Clement Grenier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jeremy Doku

Advertisement

Reims vs Rennes Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Dario Maresic, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanel Mbuku, Marshall Munetsi, Xavier Chavalerin, Mathieu Cafaro, Boulaye Dia

Rennes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Martin Terrier

Reims vs Rennes Prediction

This should be a close match to call, as both sides have been in decent form in recent weeks and are relatively strong on paper.

But Rennes probably have a slight edge overall, and their upturn in form under Bruno Genesio has been remarkable.

With that in mind, we expect Rennes to pick up their first win over Reims in some time.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Rennes