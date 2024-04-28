"Relax now"- Erling Haaland offers honest opinion on title race with Arsenal after scoring in win against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has reacted to chasing Arsenal for the Premier League title after scoring in City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners continued their purple patch in the north London derby, putting three goals past Tottenham Hotspur to seal the victory. However, they were met with some resistance as Spurs nearly crafted a comeback, scoring two goals in the second half.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (own goal) ensured that Mikel Arteta's men continued their dream run to claim their first Premier League title in nearly two decades.

Be that as it may, Manchester City are not too far behind after winning their crucial game against Nottingham Forest.

When asked to comment on Arsenal's current form and how it feels to be chasing them for the PL title, Haaland opined (via Sky Sports):

"I think the most important thing is to not think, especially in these moments. It’s about taking day by day. Honestly, if you overthink it, you will go crazy in your head. Relax now, enjoy, focus on the next one."

The Norwegian scored his 21st goal of the season in the Premier League and is currently leading the race to bag the Golden Boot.

Arsenal continue dominance at the top of the table as Erling Haaland and men inch closer to another PL title

While two members of the three-horse race, Arsenal and Manchester City, continue to win matches, Liverpool have been left behind.

Once considered serious title contenders, the Reds' hopes of bagging their second PL title under Jurgen Klopp look all but over. Klopp's men had to satisfy themselves with a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Saturday. The game against the Hammers came in the backdrop of consecutive defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Everton.

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table following their win against Spurs. They have 80 points after 35 games. Liverpool are third on the table with 75 points in as many games.

Manchester City are chasing their fifth PL title in the last six years and have 79 points after 34 games.

The Gunners have three games left in the season, and will be hoping that City drop points. Should the Cityzens win their remaining games, they'll be crowned champions yet again.

Arsenal play Bournemouth on May 4, Saturday.