Rennes 1-0 PSG: 5 Talking Points as the Parisians fall to their second defeat in three league games | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came out second best in a tightly-contested 1-0 defeat against Stade Rennais (Rennes) in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 15.

Having secured a 2-0 win over Angers in their last outing, the Parisians were looking to build a winning run. Christophe Galtier stuck with Lionel Messi and Neymar in the lineup and chose to retain Kylian Mbappe on the bench.

Rennes were dealt a blow earlier this month as Martin Terrier was ruled out for a lengthy spell following an injury. However, Bruno Genesio and his men were eager to go toe-to-toe with the defending champions and try to secure a positive result.

The first half saw Rennes build some good momentum as they fired four shots with all of them on target, putting Gianluigi Donnarumma to the test. PSG dominated possession but were unable to convert that into clear-cut chances. They did create openings but failed to hit the target with any of their five shots.

The hosts looked solid in midfield and defense as they looked to prevent PSG from passing through their lines and making their way forward. After a fairly dormant 45 minutes, the two teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

PSG manager Galtier turned to his bench shortly after the restart and brought Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi into the field of play. Instead of impacting the game positively, the two fumbled on either end of the pitch that ultimately cost their side the game.

Hamari Traore, captain of the hosts, handed his side the advantage after 65 minutes as he smashed the ball in from close range. Adrien Truffert did well to keep the ball and shrug Hakimi off it before playing it back to Traore for the assist. PSG tried their level best to make a comeback but were thwarted by a well-oiled Rennes side.

The hosts held on to secure the win as the visitors fell to just their second defeat of the season so far. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. PSG lack urgency going forward without Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe on the bench, young Hugo Ekitike was asked to play the role of striker for the Parisians. However, he was unable to get into the game as his presence was effectively negated by defenders.

Mbappe did come on in the second half but by then, Rennes had already built momentum and looked like scoring. He did get one chance but fired his effort over the bar in what seemed like a decision made in panic. However, if he does not start, the Parisians will not be able to control games in the first half.

#4. Rennes' defenders performed brilliantly

Rennes' backline, manned by Arthur Theate, Joe Rodon, and Christopher Wooh, put in a remarkable performance as they protected their goal fiercely. They won a combined nine out of 11 total duels and all passed the ball with approximately 90% accuracy.

Together, they made a total of 14 clearances as they prevented most of PSG's crosses from reaching their intended targets.

#3. Hamari Traore with the captain's contribution

After a goalless first half, the teams were eager to grab a hold of the proceedings as they came out for the second half. PSG introduced Mbappe and Hakimi as they looked to open the scoring. However, Traore struck first to put the hosts ahead instead. He held his run well at the edge of the box to be in the perfect position to receive the cut-back, before firing the ball into the goal.

Traore passed the ball with 74% accuracy and attempted two shots on target. He won two of his five duels and made three clearances as Rennes secured a stunning win.

#2. Gianluigi Donnarumma bailed PSG out

In most cases, when a team is misfiring in attack, their backline and goalkeeper have to work overtime to prevent losing by a landslide. Donnarumma was in one such situation today as he faced five shots on goal but his attackers fired just one shot on Steve Mandanda's goal.

The Italian custodian made five good stops, with four of them coming in the first period. He was unlucky to concede as the move for the goal happened very quickly and at close-range.

#1. Ligue 1 title race is heating up

With PSG dropping points, the top three have been bunched closer together as we approach the halfway mark of the season after 19 games. The Parisians are first with 47 points, followed by RC Lens with 44 points, and Marseille in third place with 42 points.

With PSG set to face Marseille next month, the title race is catching pace at just the right time to set up an exciting finish to the season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes