Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell 1-0 to a determined Stade Rennais (Rennes) side in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 15. The result sees the gap at the top cut to just three points, with RC Lens within striking distance.

The Parisians entered this game on the back of two wins and one defeat in three previous games. Their defeat was at the hands of RC Lens, who secured a comprehensive 3-1 win thanks to a rampant first-half display. Christophe Galtier fielded a strong lineup hoping to continue his side's push for the title.

Rennes were without key man Martin Terrier, who is out with a long-term injury. Manager Bruno Genesio and his young team with an average age of just 24.1 years were eager to put in a strong performance.

The first half was a dull affair with neither side creating anything worthwhile to trouble the opposition with. PSG dominated possession as they kept the ball for 63% of the time. However, Rennes showed grit in midfield as they marked PSG's midfielders tightly around the center circle. Despite five attempts, the Parisians failed to hit the target in the first period.

Rennes were more clinical in terms of directing their shots goalwards but none of their four shots on target caused Gianluigi Donnarumma an issue. The hosts' back-line looked strong as Arthur Theate and Joe Rodon were alert in keeping their 18-yard box danger free by clearing the ball.

With no goals scored, the teams went into the break at 0-0.

Christophe Galtier waited just 10 minutes after the restart before deciding to bring on the cavalry as he subbed Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi into the game. The Frenchman was greeted by Rennes manager Genesio and a warm round of applause from the home support for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hamari Traore handed Rennes the lead shortly after the hour-mark as he converted a pass from Adrien Truffert to make it 1-0. Hakimi lost his balance on the byline, allowing the midfielder to cut the ball back perfectly for his captain to smash into an unguarded part of the goal. Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to alter the course of the match.

Rennes showed great team spirit as they dug deep to fend off PSG's late onslaught and preserve their lead to take all three points with a 1-0 win. On that note, let's take a look at the Parisians' player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Donnarumma was tested multiple times in the game and stepped up to the occasion. He made five saves but was unlucky to concede as Traore struck the ball from point-blank range.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos had a decent game in defense, passing the ball around sharply and marshaling his zone well. He won eight duels, making three clearances and five tackles. Ramos passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including two accurate long balls.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

The PSG skipper had a decent game in defense. He won three duels, making two clearances in the process. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira appeared in his 100th Ligue 1 game for the Parisians and put in a decent performance. He made two clearances and two interceptions.

Nordi Mukiele - 6.5/10

Mukiele put in a decent performance but was forced off with an injury shortly after the game resumed for the second half.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Sixteen-year-old Zaire-Emery looked out of his depth at times during the game as Rennes piled the pressure on the visitors. However, he played well and held his own.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha was involved in multiple physical duels, jostling and wrestling his way through tight spaces in midfield. However, he won just four of his 11 duels.

Juan Bernat - 7/10

Bernat looked good going forward, playing two key passes and attempting one shot on target. He also won four of his six duels.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Messi attempted three shots but failed to hit the target with any of those. He created one big chance and played five accurate long balls, showing his proficiency from midfield areas.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Neymar looked slightly off-color as he was unable to get going despite being on the pitch for the entirety of the game. He did not attempt a single shot on goal. He won just four duels and was dispossessed 21 times.

Hugo Ekitike - 6/10

Ekitike put in a poor display and was barely involved in PSG's build-up play. He did not attempt a single shot on goal.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe was brought on shortly after the interval and had one big chance to score for PSG. He was one-on-one against the 'keeper but fired his shot into the stands.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

Hakimi entered the field of play alongside Mbappe but was largely responsible for Rennes' goal as he fumbled the ball on the byline.

Carlos Soler - 6/10

Soler replaced Zaire-Emery and put in a decent performance for PSG.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Ruiz came on in the second half and had a chance to test the goalkeeper late in the game but skied his shot from close-range.

Renato Sanches - 6/10

Sanches came on in the dying embers and cut a frustrating figure as he committed two quick fouls and was lucky to get away without a booking.

