Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Blues secure knockout berth | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea managed to secure a late victory against Stade Rennes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday to secure their spot in the Round of 16.

It was the perfect result for the Blues before the big Premier League game at Stamford Bridge against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mount won the ball back deep in Chelsea's half in the 22nd minute and spotted fellow academy star Callum Hudson-Odoi sprinting in behind the Rennes defense. He found Hudson-Odoi with a superb pass, and the 20-year-old winger calmly finished it to give Chelsea the lead.

Rennes created chances during the entire game and deservedly equalized when Serhou Guirassy scored a cracking header to level things up. Just when it seemed like the game was set to end in a draw, super-sub Olivier Giroud scored a freak header in stoppage time to give Chelsea the win and confirm their place in the knockout round of the elite European competition.

Let us now take a look at 5 talking points from Chelsea's win over Stade Rennais.

#5 Academy stars still running the show for Chelsea

Chelsea young stars continue to impress on the field

Last season's transfer ban saw Chelsea finally giving regular first-team minutes to academy players like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori. Not only did these players have an amazing season but they also made sure that they were in Frank Lampard's plans for the future.

The academy players, Hudson Odoi and Mason Mount, in particular, put in another stellar performance for Chelsea on Tuesday. The duo combined well for the first goal which gave the Blues the lead. Tammy Abraham also has adapted perfectly into Lampard’s system and looks to be an important part of the team.

Chelsea have splashed the cash to acquire the big names but the academy stars are the ones who shone in this game.

#4 Olivier Giroud to the rescue

Olivier Giroud scored the winner for Chelsea

It has been a very exciting week for Olivier Giroud. The French striker, who has been struggling to get game-time at Chelsea, scored a brace for his national team in the international break.

On Tuesday, the former Arsenal man once again found the back of the net, this time for Chelsea, as he scored a late goal to win all three points for the west London club.

Chelsea got a lucky break through Hakim Ziyech, who set up Timo Werner. The German's poor shot was saved by the Rennes keeper but Giroud arrived at the right time to power home a header off the rebound.

With the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner, game-time was always going to be the issue for Giroud. No one knows what the January transfer window holds for the Frenchman but a top performance like this will surely make Frank Lampard consider keeping him.