Rennes 1-3 PSG: Player Ratings as Hakimi and Dembele star for the Parisians in a clinical performance | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a clinical 3-1 win over Stade Rennais FC (Rennes) in Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 8.

The Parisians entered this game on the back of a disappointing week. They first drew 0-0 against 17th placed Clermont Foot in the league, before being on the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Manager Luis Enrique took responsibility for the poor results upon himself and fielded a strong team for this game.

PSG's X (Twitter) account posted their starting XI prior to the game against Rennes.

PSG made a strong start to the contest and looked to control the game as they kept the ball for 60% of the first period. They created multiple chances but scored two goals in a five-minute burst midway through the period to create a significant gap between themselves and Rennes.

Vitinha opened the scoring for PSG in the 32nd minute with a curling effort following a lovely incisive run by Ousmane Dembele from the right flank. Achraf Hakimi doubled their lead just four minutes later as he timed his run to perfection and Warren Zaire-Emery picked him out with an accurate lob.

PSG led Rennes 2-0 at half-time.

PSG posted this half-time graphic via their X (Twitter) account.

Hosts Rennes came out for the second half with a spring in their step as they looked to find a way back into the contest. They were rewarded for their persistence down the right flank as Ludovic Blas' cross sailed towards the far post, where Amine Gouiri nodded it past the 'keeper from point-blank range.

However, their momentum was short-lived as PSG restored their two-goal advantage just two minutes later. Hakimi played a teasing cross near the front post and Randal Kolo Muani converted it with a thumping strike to make it 3-1 after 58 minutes.

That goal deflated Rennes as PSG held onto secure the win. On that note, let's take a look at the Parisians' player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Donnarumma had a decent game between the sticks for PSG as he made three saves.

Achraf Hakimi - 9/10

Hakimi had a great game as he scored one and assisted one goal. He won four duels, making two interceptions and one tackle. He also completed three dribbles and played five long balls.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos had a decent game in defense and started the move for the Parisians' first goal with a deft backheel. He won two duels, making three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Milan Skriniar - 7/10

Skriniar defended well as he won six duels, making three clearances, three tackles and two interceptions.

Lucas Hernandez - 8/10

Hernandez was a livewire on the left flank and dominated both offensively and defensively. He won a remarkable 13 of his 16 duels, making six tackles, three clearances and three interceptions. He also played one key pass and three long balls.

Manuel Ugarte - 6.5/10

Ugarte had an average game in midfield and passed the ball with 91% accuracy.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

Zaire-Emery provided an assist for PSG's second goal with a delicately lifted pass towards Hakimi. He also attempted one shot that was off-target.

Vitinha - 8/10

Vitinha scored the opening goal of the contest with a superb curling effort into the top-right corner from the edge of the box. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes and also won five duels.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele had a good game offensively as he provided one assist and played two other key passes. He also won three duels.

Goncalo Ramos - 6.5/10

Ramos struggled to make an impact as his only attempted shot was blocked.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Despite not scoring from eight attempts, Mbappe's willingness to take the game to Rennes allowed the Parisians to hold fort in their opponents' half and release pressure on their own defense. He also won five duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Randal Kolo Muani - 7/10

Kolo Muani came on in the second period and scored with a lovely finish at the near post to make it 3-1.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz came on in the 75th minute and played well.

Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Barcola replaced Dembele late in the game and did well.

Carlos Soler - N/A

Soler came on in the 88th minute and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.