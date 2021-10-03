Rennes 2-0 PSG: PSG Player ratings as league leaders' perfect start comes to an end | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG's winning start to the 2021-22 season in Ligue 1 ended in a 2-0 loss to Rennes at Roazhon Park.

Goals from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait within a minute of each other in either half stunned Les Parisiens. The league leaders failed to muster even a single shot on target in 13 attempts as their eight-game winning start drew to a close.

Kylian Mbappe, in particular, was at the receiving end of numerous good balls, but never managed to get his shot away. Lionel Messi, too, could only arrow his free-kick against the bar in the first half. But another one sailed well over the post and into the stands.

The visitors kept more and more possession as the match went by, eventually finishing with 68% of the ball. But PSG simply lacked the attacking prowess with which they took efficiently apart Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Rennes 2-0 PSG.



PSG didn't have a single shot on target.



Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all started. Rennes 2-0 PSG.



PSG didn't have a single shot on target.



Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all started. https://t.co/QIWkVUa0nr

As shocking as the result was, it was only PSG's first league defeat in nine games this season. They'll now look to come back stronger after the international break. On that note, here're the PSG player ratings from the game:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The PSG custodian had little chance with either of Rennes' goals but was otherwise sound at the back, making two saves.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

The Moroccan made a lot of surging runs forward, but they eventually came to nothing. He didn't attempt a single cross or a shot. Defensively too, Hakimi was caught out a few times.

Marquinhos - 6/10

The PSG captain blocked three shots and made as many clearances, but his positioning was suspect at times.

Presnel Kimpembe - 5/10

Kimpembe was a weak link in the PSG defence, looking ropey during moments of Rennes' pressure, as he lacked confidence.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

He was beaten easily by Laborde for the opening goal. The ball might as well have taken a touch off him before landing in the back of the net. But Mendes recovered soon after, and put in a decent showing.

Marco Verratti - 5/10

The Italian's passes were top-notch once again, but there was little else from him on the night.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Gueye brought energy to PSG's midfield and looked to harry Rennes on the ball, although his overall impact was minimal.

Angel Di Maria - 5.5/10

He got on the ball a lot on the right, but conjured precious little, failing to convert a single cross in seven attempts. Di Maria also didn't offer much of a direct threat either. He also lost the ball a staggering 20 times in the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 5/10

The prolific Frenchman was uncharacteristically wasteful on the day, firing his chances wide off target, over the bar or straight at the Rennes goalkeeper. When he finally managed to find the back of the net, his effort was correctly ruled out for offside. That summed up a frustrating day at the office for Mbappe.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

Messi's search for an elusive Ligue 1 strike continues, as he endured tough luck once again in front of goal. He came close, firing a free-kick against the underside of the bar, but that only summed up a wasteful afternoon for PSG.

Goal @goal 3 games, 0 goals ❌



Lionel Messi is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG ⏳ 3 games, 0 goals ❌



Lionel Messi is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG ⏳ https://t.co/MkAxkAGkbH

Neymar - 6/10

The Brazilian too was underwhelming in attack, struggling to conjure anything meaningful going forward. He was subbed off midway through the second half.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Neymar with a big chance to open the score but he blasts it over the goal. 📸 - Neymar with a big chance to open the score but he blasts it over the goal. https://t.co/bYCT08fseo

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Rennes

Mauro Icardi - 5/10

Icardi was brought on to fire up the PSG attack, but he barely saw the ball.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

The Spaniard looked to make things happen, but struggled to do so.

Also Read

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

Wijnaldum's passing was excellent, but, unfortunately, it was a case of too little too late.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far