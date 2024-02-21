Rennes vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2024

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Rennes lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Roazhon Park on Thursday.

Rennes vs AC Milan Preview

Rennes are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Clermont Foot by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Rennes vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an impressive recent record against Rennes and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Rennes are yet to win an official game against AC Milan on the European stage.

AC Milan have progressed through four of their last five knockout matches against French opponents in European competitions and have taken a 3-0 lead in the first leg against Rennes.

Rennes have won only one of their five matches against Italian opponents in European competitions but did secure a 2-0 victory against Lazio before their defeat against AC Milan last week.

AC Milan managed to score only five goals in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League this season - only FC Salzburg had a worse record in the competition.

Olivier Giroud has contributed to a total of 11 goals in knockout matches in the UEFA Europa League.

Rennes vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark in the Europa League. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Rennes can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-3 AC Milan

Rennes vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes