Rennes vs Ajaccio prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Rennes will square off against Ligue 1 newcomers Ajaccio in their upcoming league fixture on Sunday.

Both teams have endured similar results in their league campaigns thus far. Both teams suffered defeats in their campaign openers by one-goal margins and played out a draw in their most recent game.

The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Lorient in the Brenton Derby in the season opener while they played out a 1-1 draw against Monaco last time around, with Gaëtan Laborde scoring their first goal of the season.

Ajaccio faced a 2-1 defeat against Lyon in their first Ligue 1 game since 2014. Both teams had a player sent off in the first half of that game. In their first home game of the campaign, they played out a goalless draw against Lens in their previous outing.

Rennes vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 27 times across all competitions, with all but one game taking place in Ligue 1. The home team have a narrow lead in wins at the moment with 12 wins to their name.

The visitors are not far behind with nine wins while six games have ended in draws. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2014 when the Corsica-based visitors secured a 3-1 win at home.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): D-L

Ajaccio form guide (all competitions): D-L

Rennes vs Ajaccio Team News

Rennes

Warmed Omari is sidelined until next month with a groin injury while Lovro Majer underwent an operation for a broken nose and will miss the next two games for Les Rennais.

Birger Meling remains sidelined with a thigh injury while Steve Mandanda will also miss the game after picking up a knee strain in the draw against Monaco. Serhou Guirassy will also miss the game due to an undisclosed reason, as he is not injured.

Injured: Warmed Omari, Lovro Majer, Steve Mandanda, Birger Meling.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Serhou Guirassy.

Ajaccio

There are no reported absentees for L'ours and they can count on a full-strength squad as Romain Hamouma returns from a one-game suspension.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rennes vs Ajaccio Predicted XIs

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Doğan Alemdar (GK); Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert; Flavien Tait, Baptiste Santamaria, Jérémy Doku; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Ajaccio Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Leroy (GK); Mickaël Alphonse, Oumar Gonzalez, Fernand Mayembo, Mohamed Youssouf; Mathier Coutadeur, Qazim Laci; Ryad Nouri, Mickael Barreto; Mounaïm El Idrissa, Bevic Moussiti-Oko

Rennes vs Ajaccio Prediction

Both sides have identical stats in their league campaigns thus far, scoring one goal and conceding two apiece. Rennes have a slight advantage in this fixture but the loss of first-choice goalkeeper Mandanda will be a blow for them.

Nonetheless, they have enough firepower to make up for the veteran keeper's absence and should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Ajaccio

