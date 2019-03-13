×
Rennes vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - UEFA Europa League predicted lineup for Arsenal 

Ajayendra Rudraraju
ANALYST
Preview
303   //    13 Mar 2019, 17:10 IST

Arsenal's Europa league title hopes are hanging by a thread
Arsenal's Europa league title hopes are hanging by a thread

The Gunners dug themselves into a hole when they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rennes. Winning the Europa league will guarantee them a place in next year’s Champions League, therefore Unai Emery’s men have to pull out all the stops to remain in the hunt for the Europa league title.

With the need to overturn a two-goal deficit, Emery has to field an attacking line-up akin to the one he fielded against Manchester United. Here is how the Gunners are expected to start against Rennes at the Emirates. 

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech will start in goal
Petr Cech will start in goal

No surprises here as Petr Cech will start between the sticks as the veteran will look to end his stellar career with a trophy. 

Defence

Shkodran Mustafi has to step up in the absence of Sokratis
Shkodran Mustafi has to step up in the absence of Sokratis

Arsenal will be without Sokratis, whose dismissal in the first leg has ruled him out of the tie. In his absence, Shkodran Mustafi is likely to partner Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal, with wingbacks Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac expected to offer attacking impetus from the flanks.

Midfield

Torreira has to do what he does best
Torreira has to do what he does best

After a Man of the match display against Manchester United, Granit Xhaka will start as one of the two deep-lying midfielders. The Swiss enforcer will be tasked with shielding the defence and providing attacking impetus from the base of the midfield.

The need to score two goals in quick succession will likely result in partnering Aaron Ramsey alongside Xhaka, as the Welshman shined against Manchester United in a similar role.

Mesut Ozil’s creativity and final ball are needed in this fixture like never before, and the ex-German international needs to put in a shift.

Attack

The duo's performance is pivotal if the Gunners are to prevail
The duo's performance is pivotal if the Gunners are to prevail

Alexandre Lacazette is back in contention after his ban was reduced to just two games after he was shown a red against Bate Borisov. He will start up front alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a two-man attack.

Ajayendra Rudraraju
ANALYST
