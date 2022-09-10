Rennes vs Auxerre prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Rennes will host Auxerre at the Roazhon Park on Sunday afternoon in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have had mixed results in the Ligue 1 this season, most recently being held to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Troyes. They began their European campaign on Thursday with a 2-1 win over AEK Lanarca in the UEFA Europa League group stages and will be looking to build on that.

Rennes sit ninth in the league table with eight points from six games. They will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday as they push for the continental places.

Auxerre enjoyed a positive start to their return to the top-flight but have stumbled of late. They closed out August with a 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille and then opened September with a 2-0 defeat to Olympique Marseille.

The visitors sit 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, just one point behind their weekend opponents. They will aim to leapfrog them with maximum points at the weekend.

Rennes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Rennes and Auxerre. The hosts have won just nine of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in 2014, with the visitors winning 1-0.

Rennes Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Auxerre Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Rennes vs Auxerre Team News

Rennes

The home side have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their weekend clash, including Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari, Jeremy Doku and goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

Injured: Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari, Jeremy Doku, Alfred Gomis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Auxerre

Theo Pellenard, Julian Jeanvier and Gaëtan Charbonnier are all injured and will not feature for the visitors this weekend.

Injured: Theo Pellenard, Julian Jeanvier, Gaëtan Charbonnier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Auxerre Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert; Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier

Auxerre Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Benoit Costil; Paul Joly, Jubal, Alexandre Coeff, Gideon Mensah; Birama Toure; Mathias Autret, Gauthier Hein, Hamza Sakhi, Lassine Sinayoko; Nuno Da Costa

Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction

Rennes are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won their last two games on home turf and will hope to extend that streak on Sunday.

Auxerre are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one game on the road this season. The home side should win this one.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Auxerre

Edited by Peter P