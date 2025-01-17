Rennes vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

Rennes host Brest at the Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to recover from back-to-back losses in the French top flight. Since beating Angers on 15 December last year, Les Rennais have lost to OGC Nice (3-2) and Marseille (2-1) in the league.

This poor run of form has seen them drop to 14th in the league standings with only 17 points from as many games.

They are hovering just a point above the relegation zone and if that wasn't enough, Jorge Sampaoli's side were also knocked out of the French Cup in their most recent outing.

Rafiki Said netted the only goal of the game for Troyes in the 56th minute as Rennes saw their cup run end in the round of 32.

Trending

On the other hand, Brest are currently on an upward spiral. They've won five of their last six games in all competitions, including their most recent two.

Les Pirates overcame Lyon 2-1 in their last top-flight encounter, before dumping Nantes out of the French Cup with an identical victory in the last 32.

Eric Roy's side are oozing great confidence while taking their chances upfront clinically.

Rennes vs Brest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 clashes between the sides in history, with Rennes winning 13 times over Brest and losing on just six occasions.

After winning three clashes in a row, Rennes have failed to win their next three, although two of them ended in draws.

Five of the last 11 games between the sides have ended in draws.

Having drawn their last meeting in April 2024, this fixture could see consecutive stalemate for the first time since 2019-20.

Les Rennais have lost their last three official games in all competitions.

The Pirates have won five of their last six.

Rennes vs Brest Prediction

The home side are currently on a low-ebb, coming into the fixture with three consecutive victories. Brest, by contrast, are on a solid run of form and could pounce on Rennes' vulnerabilities here.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Brest

Rennes vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback