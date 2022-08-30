Rennes vs Brest Prediction and Betting tips | 31st August 2022 

Rennes will host Brest at the Roazhon Park on Wednesday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have had mixed results this season, kicking off their league campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Lorient before playing out a 1-1 draw against Monaco in their second game. They picked up their first win of the season on matchday three, beating newly-promoted Ajaccio 2-1 before finding themselves on the wrong end of the same scoreline against Lens last weekend.

Rennes sit 13th in the league table with just four points from four games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track when they play this week.

Brest have had the same run of results as their midweek hosts this season, losing their first game and drawing their second. They returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Angers in their third game before falling to a 7-0 demolition at the hands of Montpellier last time out.

The Pirates have picked up four points from an obtainable 12 this season and sit a place behind their midweek hosts. They can leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday and will be looking to do just that.

Rennes vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Rennes and Brest. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won four times. Their other six meetings have ended in draws.

Rennes are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Red and Blacks' opening day defeat to Lorient marked their first goalless outing on home turf in 2022.

Brest's only league win this season has come on the road.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 at the moment with a goal concession tally of 12.

Rennes vs Brest Prediction

Rennes have picked up just one win from four games this season and are without a clean sheet so far. They have, however, shown solidity on home turf of late, winning all but two of their 12 home games in 2022 and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Brest have also won just one game this season. They have struggled for form on the road of late and also have a poor record in this fixture.

We are backing the home team to come out on top this week.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Brest

Rennes vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Rennes to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in six of their last eight games)

