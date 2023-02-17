Rennes vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023 

Rennes host Clermont Foot at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to halt their losing run and return to winning ways.

The Rennais have lost their last three games in all competitions - a pair of 3-1 defeats vs Lille and Toulouse in the league followed by a 2-1 loss at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League on Thursday.

Their setbacks in the top-flight have seen them fall down to sixth in the table with 40 points from 23 games as another winless affair could seriously hurt their prospects of securing European football next season.

Interestingly, Clermont Foot have also lost their last two league outings - a pair of 2-0 defeats to AS Monaco and Marseille, having drawn 0-0 in their previous two games.

The Lancers are in 12th position with 30 points.

Rennes vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

After their home win in their first-ever Ligue 1 clash between the sides (6-0 in September 2021), Rennes have since lost the next two, both away from home (1-2 each in January 2022 and 2023).

Rennes' 6-0 home victory over Clermont Foot remains their joint-largest on home turf in the top-flight.

Rennes have lost five of their last eight Ligue 1 games - as many as in their previous 29.

Clermont Foot have not found the net in Ligue 1 since 15 January - a four-game drought which is their longest in Ligue 1.

Clermont Foot 63 @ClermontFoot



Le Clermont Foot 63 se déplacera à Montpellier le dimanche 19 mars à 15h



La rencontre sera diffusée sur 🏟️ 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 | J28Le Clermont Foot 63 se déplacera à Montpellier le dimanche 19 mars à 15hLa rencontre sera diffusée sur @PVSportFR 🏟️ 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 | J28Le Clermont Foot 63 se déplacera à Montpellier le dimanche 19 mars à 15h 👊🔴🔵📺 La rencontre sera diffusée sur @PVSportFR https://t.co/yjL0Zm9XYW

Rennes have won 10 of their last 11 Ligue 1 home games but lost the most recent one against Lille. They haven't lost two home games in a row since December 2021, against Lille and Nice (1-2 each time).

Rennes risk losing thrice in a row in the league for the first time since December 2021 (also three on that occasion).

Clermont Foot could lose for the third Ligue 1 game in a row for the first time since March 2022 (a run of five defeats on the bounce).

Rennes vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Neither team are in the best shape right now, losing their last two Ligue 1 games. However, Rennes are still a quality side, and have the potential to overcome this relatively inexperienced Clermont team who've endured another poor season.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Clermont Foot

Rennes vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes