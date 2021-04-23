Rennes vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Rennes clash with Dijon in a Ligue 1 tie at the Roazhon Park.

One of Ligue 1’s most improved sides, Rennes are in seventh position and are still chasing European qualification. Meanwhile, Dijon are bottom and look set for relegation.

Rennes will feel confident that they can pick up another win against struggling Dijon and continue their climb up the table.

Rennes vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Rennes’ impressive run continued last weekend as they hammered Angers 0-3 in what initially looked like a tricky match for them.

Bruno Genesio’s side are now unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games, but more importantly have taken 13 points from a possible 15.

It’s a run that’s taken them from 10th to seventh place, and they now sit just two points away from fifth-placed Lens in the final European qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Dijon stopped their diabolical run of 12 straight losses last weekend by defeating Nice 2-0.

However, it was only their third win of the entire 2020-21 campaign, and Dijon remain 10 points away from 19th-placed Nantes.

Essentially, David Linares’ side are now playing for pride, with relegation all but confirmed.

Surprisingly, Rennes are one of the few sides Dijon have taken points from this season. They secured a 1-1 draw back in October, and you’ve got to go back to 2018 to find the last time Rennes beat Dijon.

Rennes form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Rennes vs Dijon Team News

Rennes

Rennes have three players suspended for this match, while Faitout Maouassa and Jonas Martin are both set to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Faitout Maouassa, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Sehrou Guirassy

Dijon

Dijon are missing five players for this game, although Didier Ndong is only doubtful due to an illness.

Injured: Moussa Konate, Mama Balde, Ngonda Muzinga, Mounir Chouiar

Doubtful: Didier Ndong

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Dijon Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Gerzino Nyamsi, Dalbert, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud

Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Anibal Chala, Yassine Benzia, Jordan Marie, Bersant Celina, Aboubakar Kamara, Roger Assale

Rennes vs Dijon Prediction

Rennes might be without a couple of key men here, but they should still have enough in their squad to brush Dijon aside.

Dijon will have some momentum after their win over Nice, but overall they just don’t have enough firepower to test Rennes. The bottom-placed club will also struggle to keep their opponent’s attack quiet.

We expect a comfortable home win in this game.

Prediction: Rennes 3-0 Dijon