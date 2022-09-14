Rennes vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23 

Rennes will host Fenerbahce at the Roazhon Park on Thursday evening in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign.

The Ligue 1 outfit are enjoying a solid run of form at the moment and have kicked off their European campaign with a win. They beat AEK Lamarca 2-1 with summer signing Arthur Theate scoring the opener before Lorenz Assignon came off the bench to score a late winner.

Rennes picked up a 5-0 win over Auxerre in their last league outing and will be looking to take that momentum into Europe this week.

Fenerbahce have been largely solid this season and also secured a 2-1 win in their continental opener last week. They beat Dynamo Kyiv via goals from Gustavo Henrique and Michy Batshuayi, with the latter scoring his first-ever goal for his new team.

The Turkish giants sit atop the group standings with maximum points and will hope to add to that tally on Thursday.

Rennes vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

While Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Rennes and Fenerbahce, it will also mark the visitors' 20th game against French opposition.

They have won just five of their previous matchups against French opponents and have lost 11 times, while their other three games have ended in draws.

Rennes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Fenerbahce Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Rennes vs Fenerbahce Team News

Rennes

Baptiste Santamaria came off injured against Auxerre and is a major doubt for Thursday's game. Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari, Jeremy Doku and Alfred Gomis are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari, Jeremy Doku, Alfred Gomis

Doubtful: Baptiste Santamaria

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

Serdar Aziz and Nazim Sangare are both injured and will not play this week. Mauricio Lemos is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Serdar Aziz, Nazim Sangare

Doubtful: Mauricio Lemos

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert; Lovro Majer, Lesley Ugochukwu, Flavien Tait; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-5-2): Altay Bayindir; Gustavo Henrique, Attila Szalai, Luan Peres; Ferdi Kadıoglu, Willian Arao, Miguel Crespo, Ezgjan Alioski; Joshua King; Diego Rossi, Joao Pedro

Rennes vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Rennes are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last four. They have won their last three games on home turf and will be looking forward to this one.

Fenerbahce have also won their last two games and have won all but one of their last seven across all competitions. Both sides are in strong form at the moment but may need to settle for a point this week.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Fenerbahce

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P