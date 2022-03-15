Rennes vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Rennes are set to play Leicester City at the Roazhon Park on Thursday in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rennes come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Peter Bosz's Lyon in Ligue 1. Goals from French midfielders Benjamin Bourigeaud and Baptiste Santamaria, Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer and forward Martin Terrier sealed the deal for Bruno Genesio's Rennes. An own goal from Malian right-back Hamari Traore and a penalty from striker Moussa Dembele proved to be a mere consolation for Lyon.

Leicester City, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the English Premier League. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and French striker Alexandre Lacazette secured the win for Arsenal.

Rennes vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Rennes have faced Leicester City once before in the UEFA Euroap Conference League, with Leicester City beating Rennes 2-0 in the reverse leg.

Goals from experienced winger Marc Albrighton and Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho ensured victory for Leicester City.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-L-D

Rennes vs Leicester City Team News

Rennes

Rennes will be without centre-back Jeremy Gelin and goalkeeper Romain Salin. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Loic Bade, Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Bruno Genesio is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Lesley Ugochukwu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Loic Bade

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, left-back Ryan Bertrand, experienced striker Jamie Vardy and centre-back Jonny Evans. There are doubts over the availability of young French centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Injured: Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayed Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde, Jeremy Doku

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Ademola Lookman, Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Rennes vs Leicester City Prediction

Rennes are currently 4th in the league, and have won their last four league games. They have some interesting signings recently, and boast talents like Jeremy Doku and Kamaldeen Sulemana in their squad.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais



Prochain rendez-vous jeudi au Roazhon Park en



𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 🤜🤛 [PROS]Prochain rendez-vous jeudi au Roazhon Park en #UECL 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 🤜🤛 [PROS]🔜 Prochain rendez-vous jeudi au Roazhon Park en #UECL !𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 🤜🤛 https://t.co/h1DobovWF1

Leicester City, on the other hand, are 12th in the English Premier League, and have struggled this season. Injuries to important players at regular intervals has not helped their cause, and manager Brendan Rodgers is under pressure.

Leicester City should win.

Prediction: Rennes 0-1 Leicester City

Edited by Abhinav Anand