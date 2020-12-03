Rennes vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

France’s Ligue 1 is in action this Saturday, as seventh-placed Rennes take on ninth-placed Lens, with the winners looking to push into European contention.

Rennes have been on a bit of a slide of late, and they’ll be looking to right the ship in this match.

However, they won’t have it easy against newly-promoted Lens, who have already pulled off some surprising results during the 2020-21 campaign.

Rennes vs Lens Head-to-Head

Aside from a four-game winning streak during August and September, Rennes have largely been out of form this season. Their most recent match was a draw with Strasbourg, but you’ve got to go back to 31 October to find their last win – a 2-1 victory over Brest.

Their form in Europe has been even worse, as they have failed to win a single match in the Champions League. They are on a four-game losing streak in the competition, with their latest loss coming at the hands of Russian side Krasnodar.

Lens, meanwhile, have seen mixed results in their first season back in Ligue 1 since 2014-15. An early win over champions Paris St. Germain suggested they could do well, and they won four of their opening six games.

However, their form has levelled off since then, and they’re now on a run of one win in their last five matches. Their most recent result saw them beaten at home by Angers.

You need to go back to the 2014-15 season to find the last matches between Rennes and Lens. They were both won by Rennes, who defeated Lens 0-1 and 2-0. The last time Lens picked up a win over Rennes was in 2013 in a Coupe de France tie.

Rennes form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Lens form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Rennes vs Lens Team News

Rennes will be without a number of players for this match. Sehrou Guirassy, Nayef Aguerd, Jonas Martin and Daniele Rugani are all injured. Martin Terrier is still unavailable due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Injured: Sehrou Guirassy, Nayef Aguerd, Jonas Martin, Daniele Rugani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Martin Terrier

Lens have just one injury concern leading into this game. Right-back Cheick Traore is unavailable thanks to an Achilles tendon issue.

Injured: Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Lens Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Gerzino Nyamsi, Faitout Maouassa, Steven Nzonzi, Jeremy Doku, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Flavien Tait, M'Baye Niang

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Seko Fofana, Cheick Doucoure, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

36 – Rennes’ goalkeeper Romain Salin (36 years & 126 days) is the oldest 🇫🇷French player to make his debut in the Champions League in the 21st century. Rookie. #KRASRFC pic.twitter.com/a9aoPRMzcJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 2, 2020

Rennes vs Lens Prediction

This is a tricky match to call as neither side has been firing on all cylinders, and Lens definitely have the capability to get something from a game against a higher-profile opponent.

However, Rennes’ poor run must come to an end at some point, and they’ve certainly got the talent to hurt Lens’ defence with the likes of Camavinga and Doku in their side. This one is likely to end either as a draw, or a tight win for Rennes.

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Lens