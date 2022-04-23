Rennes vs Lorient Prediction and Betting tips | 24th April 2022

Rennes host local rivals Lorient at the Roazhon Park in Ligue on Sunday as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

The hosts squandered the chance to open up a lead over their rivals in the race for third place in the league with two losses in their last two games.

Rennes lost 3-2 to fifth-placed Monaco last Saturday before coming up short against fourth-placed Strasbourg, losing 2-1.

Lorient, meanwhile, left it late against last-placed Metz last time around, picking up a 1-0 win, thanks to Dango Ouattara's injury-time winner. They are only three points above the drop zone, so their top-flight status still hangs in the balance.

Rennes vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 41st meeting across competitions between the two Brenton teams. WIth 20 wins, Rennes have had the upper hand against Lorient, who have been victorious eight times, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Only league leaders PSG (75) have scored more goals than Rennes (70) this season. Meanwhile, only Troyes (30) and Metz (29) have scored fewer goals than Lorient (33).

No team in the French top flight this season have played fewer draws than Rennes this season (5). On the flip side, Rennes have lost 11 times, and only Nantes, 10th in the standings, have lost more (12) games in the upper half of the table.

Rennes have found the back of the net in all but one of their 16 home games this season, while Lorient have scored in their last four away fixtures.

Lorient have scored more than two goals in a game just once this season, while Rennes have conceded more than two goals in a single game just once.

Rennes vs Lorient Prediction

Rennes have suffered two narrow defeats in their recent outings but will look forward to this edition of Derby Brenton, as they are undefeated in their last five meetings against Les Merlus.

They have had four wins in this period, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion. Lorient, meanwhile, are without a win at Sunday's venue since 2012 and might struggle again.

Lorient have just a couple of wins on their travels this season and should not trouble the hosts too much in the game. Rennes are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Lorient.

Rennes vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes (12 of Lorient's last 15 goals have come after the break; Les Rouge et Noir have scored at least one goal in the second half in their last nine league games).

Tip 5: Martin Terrier to score anytime - Yes (The 25-year-old has six goals in his last five Ligue 1 outings for Rennes).

