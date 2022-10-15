Rennes vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Rennes will invite Lyon to Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. The home team are undefeated in their last six league games while Lyon are without a win in their last five games.

Rennes recorded a 3-0 win over Nantes at home in their previous league outing, thanks to goals from Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier, and Désiré Doué. It was their second win in a row.

Lyon managed to avoid a fifth defeat in a row as they played out a 1-1 draw against Toulouse last time around. Tete gave them an early lead, scoring a goal in the second minute, but Rafael Ratão scored for Toulouse in the second half to earn a point for his side.

Rennes continued their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League with a 1-0 away win at Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Rennes vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 103 times across all competitions. These games have been evenly contested between the two sides as Lyon enjoy a narrow 40-36 lead in wins while 27 games have ended in draws.

Rennes recorded a league double over the visitors last season, scoring four goals in both home and away games.

Rennes have scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 14 home matches in Ligue 1.

Rennes have won four games in a row at home this season, scoring 13 goals in that period while conceding only two goals. They have just one defeat in their five home games in Ligue 1 this term.

Lyon, on the other hand, are winless in Ligue 1 this term, scoring three goals and conceding seven in that period.

Rennes are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions and have won four games in a row.

Lyon's last three games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score in two of these games.

Rennes vs Lyon Prediction

Les Rennais have had just one defeat in their last five games against Lyon and are the favorites at home. They boast better goalscoring (20-17) and defensive records (9-12) than the visitors this term.

Laurent Blanc was appointed as Lyon's new head coach earlier this week and has his task cut out for him. Les Gones are struggling for form at the moment and, given their poor away form this season, a win for Rennes seems like the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Lyon

Rennes vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Martin Terrier to score anytime - Yes

