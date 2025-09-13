Rennes vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Rennes will entertain Lyon at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in the league thus far, while Les Rennais have one win from three games.

The hosts began their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Marseille, but are winless in their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Angers. Esteban Lepaul put them ahead in the first half, but Prosper Peter equalized for Angers after the break.

Les Gones have enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign, winning all three games while keeping clean sheets in each of them. They met Marseille before the international break and registered a 1-0 home win. New signing Pavel Šulc scored an 87th-minute winner.

Rennes vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 113 times in all competitions. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record with 45 wins. Les Rennais are not far behind with 40 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have won just one of their last four league outings.

Lyon have seen conclusive results in their last 18 league games, recording 12 wins.

Rennes have seen conclusive results in their last 15 home games, recording eight wins.

The visitors have not begun their league campaign with four consecutive wins since the 1981-82 season.

The last nine meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with Les Gones recording five wins.

Rennes vs Lyon Prediction

Rennes have scored just two goals in their three league games thus far and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have won their last three home games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Mahdi Camara will serve a suspension here and is the only absentee for the hosts. Djaoui Cissé was struggling with a knock but resumed full training earlier this week.

Lyon extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to three games in their previous outing and will look to continue their form here. They have lost three of their last five away games and have scored just two goals in the last three.

Long-term absentees Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah remain sidelined for this match, but Paulo Fonseca has a full-strength squad at his disposal otherwise.

The visitors have enjoyed a great start to the season, and considering their better goalscoring and defensive form than Rennes, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-3 Lyon

Rennes vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

