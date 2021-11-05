Rennes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lyon lock horns with Rennes on Sunday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Rennes are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have improved after a slow start to their season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Troyes last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this year. Les Gones eased past Sparta Prague by a 3-0 margin in the Europa League this week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Rennes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Rennes and have won 18 out of 42 matches played between the two sides. Lyon have managed 11 victories against Lyon and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two French teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Lyon. Houssem Aouar scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-D-D

Rennes vs Lyon Team News

Rennes have a point to prove

Rennes

Jeremy Doku has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game. Jonas Martin picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku

Suspended: Jonas Martin

Lyon need to find their feet in Ligue 1

Lyon

Moussa Dembele has picked up an injury over the past month and will not be available for this fixture. Tinotenda Kadewere picked up a straight red card against Nice and is suspended this weekend.

Injured: Moussa Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tinotenda Kadewere

Rennes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Birger Meling, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Baptiste Santamaria, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Emerson, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi; Islam Slimani

Rennes vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have failed to meet expectations in Ligue 1 so far and will need to be at their best to win this game. Les Gones have excellent players in their ranks and will need the likes of Aouar and Paqueta to shoulder the creative burden this weekend.

Rennes have shown improvement in recent weeks and are a robust and capable team on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Lyon

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi