Rennes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Saturday sees Rennes take on Marseille in a Ligue 1 game at the Roazhon Park.

This one could be big for the European hopes of both teams, although it’s fair to say the home team are going to be more desperate for some points.

Rennes suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Nantes this week, leaving them in fifth place, which would put them in the Europa Conference League next season. However, they are just three points away from third-placed Monaco, meaning the Champions League is still not beyond them.

If they want to climb up that high, though, they’ll need to play far better than they did on Wednesday evening, as they threw away a one-goal lead and wound up losing 2-1 in a game they dominated in terms of shots.

Marseille, meanwhile, are still in second place, and a victory here would practically guarantee them Champions League football next season. However, given their final match of the campaign is against high-flying Strasbourg, they can’t really afford to slip up.

Giving them hope is their recent form. Marseille most recently brushed aside Lorient 0-3, and have lost just twice in their last nine games.

Rennes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have won their last two games against Rennes, and have kept clean sheets in both of them. However, they have only won at the Roazhon Park in two of their last six visits.

Only champions Paris St. Germain have scored more goals than Rennes this season, as the home side here have scored a total of 78, giving them the second-best goal difference in Ligue 1 with +40.

Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez has kept 10 clean sheets this season, giving him the fifth-best record in Ligue 1 overall. One of those clean sheets came against Rennes in September.

Benjamin Bourigeaud has recorded 12 assists this season, with only Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi recording more.

Rennes vs Marseille Prediction

This is a tough game to call. Both sides are dangerous in attack and are capable of scoring plenty of goals, particularly Rennes, but then neither side can really afford to drop any points at this stage of the campaign.

Rennes will likely be more hungry for the win given they lost this week and will be looking to climb into, at worst, a Europa League qualification spot. However, this might well open them up for Marseille, especially as that loss to Nantes may have dented their confidence.

Overall, it’s not what either side will be after, but a draw feels likely in this one.

Prediction: Rennes 2-2 Marseille

Rennes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score – YES (Rennes have only failed to score on five occasions this season while Marseille have only drawn six blanks)

Tip 3: Benjamin Bourigeaud to be involved in a goal – YES (Bourigeaud has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 games)

Edited by Peter P