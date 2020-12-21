Rennes vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Rennes welcome 10th-placed Metz to the Roazhon Park in their midweek Ligue 1 fixture.
The hosts have made it three wins in a row in the French top-flight while Metz have also recorded two back-to-back wins heading into this fixture.
Rennes vs Metz Head to Head
The two clubs have crossed paths 41 times in Ligue 1. Rennes have a slight advantage in this fixture and have recorded 15 wins against Metz.
Les Grenats have 11 wins to their name while the teams have shared the spoils on 15 occasions.
Rennes form guide: W-W-W-L-L
Metz form guide: W-W-D-L-L
Rennes vs Metz Team News
Rennes have been dealing with a lot of injury issues in recent weeks. Manager Julien Stephan is again set to be without the services of Daniele Rugani, Serhou Guirassy, goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, attacker Romain Del Castillo and midfielder Jonas Martin on account of injuries.
Flavien Tait and Georginio Rutter did not travel to Lorient on Sunday and are doubts for this fixture as well.
Injured: Alfred Gomis (undisclosed), Romain Del Castillo (muscle), Jonas Martin (ankle), Daniele Rugani (thigh), Serhou Guirassy (ankle)
Doubtful: Flavien Tait, Georginio Rutter
Suspended: None
Metz have five players on the treatment table for this trip to central France. Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit and Kevin N’Doram will all be unavailable for another couple of weeks.
Injured: Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit, Kevin N’Doram
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Rennes vs Metz Predicted XI
Rennes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Romain Sain; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa; Steven Nzonzi; Eduardo Camavinga, Clement Grenier, Jeremy Doku, Adrien Truffert; M'Baye Niang
Metz predicted XI (5-3-2): Alexandre Oukidja; Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Thomas Delaine; Victorien Angban, Habib Maiga, Opa Nguette; Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka
Rennes vs Metz Prediction
Rennes and Metz have both been in good form in the league and have won their last two games. The visitors have recorded two back-to-back 2-0 wins and will be looking to make it three clean sheets on the spin in this fixture.
The hosts have also managed two clean sheets in their last three outings and have looked comfortable in those games. They have scored six goals more than their 10th-placed opponents and we think this sharpness in front of goal will prove to be the differentiator in the game.
We predict an entertaining contest that will end in a narrow win for the hosts.
Prediction: Rennes 2-1 MetzPublished 21 Dec 2020, 15:19 IST