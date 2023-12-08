Rennes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Rennes will welcome Monaco to the Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their third defeat in their fourth league game last week, falling to a 2-0 loss to Marseille. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half, with Rennes' Christopher Wooh being shown a direct red card in the 61st minute and Marseille winger Iliman Ndiaye being shown his marching orders six minutes later.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, as goals from Takumi Minamino and Wissam Ben Yedder helped them ease past Montpellier. With 27 points to their name, they are in third place in the league standings, trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by six points.

Rennes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 100 times across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 55 wins to their name. The hosts have 26 wins in this fixture and 19 games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, including a 2-0 home win and a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Both teams have conceded 19 goals in 14 league games this season, though the visitors have outscored the hosts 29-19 in these games.

Rennes have just one win in their last seven league outings, suffering five defeats in that period.

Monaco have kept three clean sheets in their last four league outings, recording two wins while suffering a defeat and playing a draw.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in Ligue 1, failing to score twice in that period.

Rennes have scored two goals apiece in five of their last six home meetings against the visitors.

Rennes vs Monaco Prediction

Les Rouge et Noirs have seen a drop in form recently and have lost three of their last four league outings. They have failed to score in these defeats as well and will look to improve upon their goalscoring record in this match. All three of their wins in the league this season have come at home, so they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Julien Stéphan will not be able to call upon the services of Nemanja Matić and Christopher Wooh through suspensions while Arthur Theate faces a late fitness test after picking up a calf injury against Marseille last week.

Les Monégasques have kept three clean sheets in their last four league outings and will look to build on that defensive form in this match. Two of their three defeats in Ligue 1 this season have come in away games.

Adi Hütter remains without the services of Myron Boadu and Eliot Matazo through injuries. Mohammed Salisu was on the bench against Montpellier and is likely to be rested for the match as he is not fully fit at the moment. Youssouf Fofana is back from the flu and should start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and key absentees for the hosts, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Monaco

Rennes vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takumi Minamino to score or assist any time - Yes