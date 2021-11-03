Rennes vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Rennes host Mura at Roazhon Park in a UEFA Europa Conference League Group G fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are the table-toppers in the group with two wins and one draw while Mura have had a hard time in the competition and have faced back-to-back defeats in their three outings.

Rennes have enjoyed a good spell over the last two months and with three wins in their last four league outings, have made it to fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

Mura have just one win in their last five games across all competitions and will be hoping to secure a positive result here.

Rennes vs Mura Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns just once in a competitive fixture, with that meeting coming in the reverse fixture at Ljudski Vrt stadium last month.

Rennes recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture with all three goals being scored in the first half. Rennes drew first blood from the penalty spot but Mura equalized just three minutes later. Gaëtan Laborde scored the winning goal for the French side in the 41st minute.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Mura form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Rennes vs Mura Team News

Rennes

Jeremy Gelin is a long-term absentee on account of a torn ACL while Jérémy Doku is also ruled out with a knee injury. Jonas Martin withdrew from the league game against Troyes with a hamstring issue and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Loïc Badé will return from a one-match suspension for this game and is expected to start here.

Injuries: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mura

The visiting side have not reported any injuries for this trip to France and have a full-strength squad at their disposal.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Rennes vs Mura Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Mura Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm, Ziga Skoflek; Tomi Horvat; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

Rennes vs Mura Prediction

Les Rennais are unbeaten in their last eight games and any outcome other than a win at home seems highly unlikely. Mura have not been prolific in front of goal so we don't expect them to find the back of the net here.

A win for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Mura

Edited by Peter P