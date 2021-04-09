Rennes vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Rennes face off against struggling Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash at Roazhon Park.

A recent resurgence has seen Rennes climb back into seventh place, giving them slim European hopes. Meanwhile, Nantes are stuck in 19th and look in real danger of relegation.

Rennes will look to condemn Nantes to further struggles, but the away side will aim to pull off an upset and give themselves some hope.

Rennes vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Rennes have seen an upturn in their results ever since boss Bruno Genesio came in to replace the fired Julien Stephan in early March.

After a run of five straight losses, they’re now unbeaten in three, including wins over Strasbourg and Metz.

Their most recent match against Reims ended in a 2-2 draw, which would’ve disappointed Rennes as they conceded in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Nantes have been on a horrendous run that’s seen them win just four matches all season, with just two of those victories in 2021.

Interestingly, one of those saw Nantes upset Paris St. Germain at the Parc des Princes. However, they’ve followed that result with a draw and a loss, plunging them back into relegation trouble.

Nantes are now four points from safety, but a win here might be enough to move them into the relegation playoff spot, giving them at least some hope.

The last time these two sides met might have given Nantes some hope, though, as they took a point from their opponents with a 0-0 draw.

However, Rennes have beaten Nantes in three of their last six meetings, including a 3-2 win in the 2019-20 campaign.

Rennes form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Nantes form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Rennes vs Nantes Team News

Rennes

Jeremy Doku remains suspended for this game after his red card against Metz, while James Lea-Siliki is also doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: James Lea-Siliki

Suspended: Jeremy Doku

Nantes

Nantes have a relatively fit and healthy squad, with only Renaud Emond in doubt for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Renaud Emond

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Nantes Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Clement Grenier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Serhou Guirassy, Martin Terrier

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Imran Louza, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Rennes vs Nantes Prediction

When you consider Rennes’ recent upturn in form, this looks like a difficult game for Nantes.

Rennes have one of the stronger sides in Ligue 1, and confidence appears to be down at Nantes right now with their defense looking vulnerable.

With that in mind, a home win looks like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Nantes