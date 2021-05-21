Rennes vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Rennes face Nimes on the final day of the current Ligue 1 season this Sunday at the Roazhon Park stadium.

Rennes are currently in seventh position and cannot qualify for Europe. Meanwhile, Nimes are in 19th and have already been relegated to Ligue 2.

Can Rennes claim points to potentially elevate them into sixth or will Nimes sign off from 2020-21 with a bang of sorts?

Rennes vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Rennes looked certain for a European spot earlier in the season, but a winless run of eight games between January and March left that hope dead in the water.

They then rebounded with five wins from six games, but have not won in their last three, most recently falling to Monaco.

At their best though, Rennes are capable of beating anyone, and if they win this game and Lens fail to beat Monaco, Bruno Genesio’s side could finish sixth.

Meanwhile, Nimes were relegated last weekend after falling to a 2-5 defeat at the hands of high-flying Lyon.

A stunning 0-3 win over Metz the previous weekend had given them some hope of survival, but realistically, Les Crocodiles left their upturn in form a little too late.

In reality, their fate was all but sealed when they lost all but three of 17 matches during the period between 16 October and 7 February.

Unsurprisingly, Rennes defeated Nimes comfortably in their last meeting, winning 2-4 in September 2020. In fact, Rennes have beaten Nimes in five of their last six meetings.

Rennes form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Nimes form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Rennes vs Nimes Team News

Rennes

Rennes have two players suspended for this game, while midfielder Jonas Martin will miss out due to injury.

Injured: Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Damien Da Silva, Flavien Tait

Nimes

Four players are doubtful for Nimes, while Pablo Martinez is definitely out due to a knee injury.

Injured: Pablo Martinez

Doubtful: Gaetan Paquiez, Anthony Briancon, Florian Miguel, Yassine Benrahou

Suspended: None

Merci pour votre soutien sans faille durant cette saison compliquée, ce n’est pas la fin que l’on aurait souhaité... Je suis triste pour vous car vous méritez tellement mieux

❤️🤍🐊 pic.twitter.com/hn0C4A3JCd — Renaud Ripart (@Rips_20) May 17, 2021

Rennes vs Nimes Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Gerzino Nyamsi, Faitout Maouassa, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy

Nimes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Naomichi Ueda, Loick Landre, Birger Meling, Adrian Cubas, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Rennes vs Nimes Prediction

If Nimes were still fighting for survival, this might’ve been a tricky game to call.

However, with Les Crocodiles already relegated and Rennes one of Ligue 1’s better sides on paper, this encounter ought to favor the home side.

Assuming they can keep Ripart and Ferhat quiet, this should be a comfortable home win for Rennes to end the season with.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Nimes