Rennes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rennes lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in a clash at the Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Rennes vs PSG Preview

Rennes are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Parisian giants eased past Angers by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rennes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Rennes and have won 15 of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rennes' eight victories.

Since PSG's takeover in 2011, no team has defeated them more often than Rennes, who have secured five victories during this period.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last three home games against PSG in Ligue 1 - the longest such unbeaten run in the competition since Monaco's five-game run came to an end in 2015.

Rennes have lost two of their last three matches in Ligue 1 - as many defeats as they had suffered in their first 15 matches of the competition.

PSG have picked up 47 points after 18 Ligue 1 games so far this season - the fourth-highest tally by a team at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Rennes vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and are the favorites to win the Ligue 1 title this season. Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the World Cup last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Rennes can pack a punch on their day and have troubled PSG on several occasions in the past. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-3 PSG

Rennes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

