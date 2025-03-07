Rennes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Rennes entertain leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have climbed to 11th in the standings with 29 points, 33 fewer than the Parisians.

Ad

Rennes made it two wins on the trot last week with a 4-0 triumph at Montpellier. Seko Fofana scored in the first half before Djaoui Cisse, Lorenz Assignon and Arnaud Kalimuendo netted after the break. They kept their fourth clean sheet in five games.

The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to five games with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Lille last week. Bradley Barcola broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, while Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue added goals in quick succession before the break.

Ad

Trending

Luis Enrique's side saw their unbeaten streak across competitions end after 22 games in midweek with a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Rennes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 84 times across competitions, with the Parisians leading 43-23.

The leaders are unbeaten in four meetings against Rennes and registered a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Rennes have lost one of their last five league games, with that defeat coming at home to Lille in Ligue 1 last month.

PSG have scored at least thrice in eight of their last 11 games across competitions.

No team has played fewer draws in Ligue 1 this season than Rennes (2).

Six of their last nine meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Rennes vs PSG Prediction

Rennes have lost three of their five Ligue 1 home games in 2025, conceding six goals and scoring four. They have won three of their last five home meetings against the Parisians, keeping two clean sheets.

Djaoui Cisse is suspended, while Carlos Angel Gomez, Alidu Seidu and Dogan Alemdar are nursing injuries. Seko Fofana was subbed off with a knock last week but is fit enough to start.

Ad

The Parisians, meanwhile, suffered their first loss since November earlier this week, failing to score for the first time in 21 games They are unbeaten in Ligue 1 away games since February 2023, though.

Enrique has a full-strength squad at his disposal. Ibrahim Mbaye was an unused substitute against Liverpool and is likely to be benched again.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, the Parisians have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season and should eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 PSG

Rennes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback