Rennes vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Rennes host PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino's side try to keep pace with Lille at the top of the table.

PSG know that if they drop any points between now and the end of the season, it could potentially mean ending the campaign without any silverware.

Pochettino's side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek loss against Manchester City in the Champions League. Le Parisians have won their last four league games and will hope to continue that form against Rennes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bruno Genesio's Rennes side suffered a shock defeat to Bordeaux last week, ending their six-game unbeaten streak in the league.

The loss put a huge dent in their hopes of finishing in the top five. Rennes are currently seventh in the league, two points off Marseille in fifth.

Genesio will know that any more dropped points could prove costly in the race for his side to qualify for the Europa League.

Both sides have it all to play for when they clash on Sunday and this is sure to make for an exciting match-up

Rennes vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have edged the recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides. The Paris outfit have won three of their last five league games, with Rennes winning two.

Mauricio Pochettino's side comfortably dispatched Rennes 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Rennes Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

PSG Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Rennes vs PSG Team News

Kylian Mbappe is suspended for the game

Rennes

Rennes will be without Steven N'Zonzi and Eduardo Camavinga as the duo are suspended for the game on Sunday.

Adrien Truffert has yet to recover from a groin injury he picked up last month and is unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, French midfielder Jonas Martin has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Adrien Truffert, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steven N'Zonzi, Eduardo Camavinga

PSG

PSG will be without star striker Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman is suspended for the game on Sunday.

Juan Bernat is back in full training after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last September but is not expected to be available for the game.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kylian Mbappe

Rennes vs PSG Predicted XI

Bruno Genesio : "Sur un match, on est capable de les inquiéter..." Privés de N'Zonzi et Camavinga, le @staderennais veut croire en l'exploit face au PSG @PenvenC #SRFCPSG #J36 pic.twitter.com/2LP3wwNOU1 — TVR La chaîne (@TVR35) May 7, 2021

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Dalbert, Naif Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Clement Grenier, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Sehrou Guirassy

PSG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira; Julian Draxler, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Mauro Icardi

Rennes vs PSG Prediction

PSG are clearly the stronger side on paper. With so many crucial players missing for Rennes, it's hard to see Mauricio Pochettino's side losing this game.

We predict PSG will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Rennes 0-2 PSG