Rennes vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Rennes on Sunday. PSG have been in impressive form this season and will want to win this game.

Rennes are in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bordeaux last weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have been excellent in Ligue 1 and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The French giants are unbeaten in the league at the moment and eased past Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

Rennes vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Rennes and have won 22 out of 46 matches played between the two sides. Rennes have managed 14 victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. PSG squandered several chances to win the game on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-L-L

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Rennes vs PSG Team News

Rennes have a point to prove

Rennes

Jeremy Doku is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against PSG on Sunday. Lovro Majer is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Lovro Majer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Sergio Ramos is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos put in massive shifts against Manchester City and could be rested this weekend.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG this week and might make a substitute appearance in this match. Juan Bernat is yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Juan Bernat

Suspended: None

Rennes vs PSG Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

PSG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Danilo Pereira, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Maurco Icardi

Rennes vs PSG Prediction

PSG have not found it particularly easy to overcome their opponents this season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming months. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Rennes have found their feet over the past week but will face an uphill battle on Sunday. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-3 PSG

