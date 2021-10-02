Rennes vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Rennes on Sunday. PSG have been exceptional in the league this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Rennes are in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The home side has lost several important players in the transfer market and will need to step up to the plate against one of the most formidable opponents in the country.

PSG have been virtually flawless in Ligue 1 and have won all eight of their league games this season. The French giants lost out on the league title to Lille last season and will want to make amends with a title charge this year.

Rennes vs PSG Team News

Rennes have a point to prove

Rennes

Jeremy Doku is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against PSG on Sunday. Lovro Majer is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match. Rennes were impressive against PSG last season but will need to work hard to keep their opponents at bay this weekend.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Lovro Majer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Sergio Ramos is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos put in massive shifts against Manchester City and could be rested this weekend.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG this week and might be rested with the international break coming up this month. Juan Bernat is yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Juan Bernat

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Rennes and PSG kick off?

India: 3rd October 2021, at 4:30 PM

USA: 3rd October 2021, at 7 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 AM (Central Standard Time), 4 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd October 2021, at 12 PM

Where and how to watch Rennes vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Rennes vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

