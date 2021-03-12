Rennes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Rennes face off against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at Roazhon Park.

Just four league places separate these sides, with Rennes in 10th position and Strasbourg currently in 14th.

A win for the visitors would put them just two points below their hosts.

Rennes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

After starting the campaign in great form – even topping the table at one point – Rennes have been on a horrendous slide in recent games.

They’ve won just one match in 2021, and are currently on their worst run of the season – a five-game losing streak.

Their most recent loss came on Wednesday, as they fell 1-0 to Marseille.

Unsurprisingly, Rennes replaced their manager earlier this month, but new boss Bruno Genesio is still waiting for his first win with the side.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg have pulled themselves up the table with a strong run in recent weeks.

They’re now on a four-game unbeaten run, most recently defeating high-flyers Monaco in a bit of an upset.

And prior to that, they took a point from current league leaders Lille.

The last time these two sides faced off was in November. The match ended 1-1, with Strasbourg reduced to 10 men when Stefan Mitrovic was sent off.

The last time Strasbourg defeated Rennes was in December 2018.

Rennes form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Strasbourg form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Rennes vs Strasbourg Team News

Rennes

Rennes have no injury concerns ahead of the game. They will be able to call upon Hamari Traore and Jonas Martin, who were suspended for the match on Wednesday with Marseille.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Strasbourg boss Thierry Laurey will be without four players for the game due to injuries. However, Lebo Mothiba and Matz Sels are getting closer to returning.

Injured: Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan, Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🇫🇷 @fredguilbert24's first four matches for Strasbourg:



🆚 AS Monaco - 8.44 (⚽⭐)

🆚 Lille - 8.08 (🅰️)

🆚 Angers - 7.01

🆚 Metz - 7.58 (🅰️)



🥇 He is the highest WS rated player (3+ apps) in Ligue 1 since the start of February pic.twitter.com/ScWPCNMWbu — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2021

Rennes vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Clement Grenier, Jeremy Doku, Serhou Guirassy, Martin Terrier

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Eiji Kawashima, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Lionel Carole, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Dimitri Lienard, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Rennes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Rennes are on a horribly low ebb right now, but with new boss Genesio having more time with his players, they could rebound in this match.

Strasbourg might prove to be a tough nut to crack though as they’ve been in excellent form recently. With this in mind, we predict a draw in this match.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Strasbourg