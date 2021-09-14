Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur travel to France to face off against Rennes at the Roazhon Park in a UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match on Thursday. Rennes defeated Norwegian side Rosenborg to make the group stage, while Tottenham overcame Pacos de Ferreira.

Both sides will want to start their European campaign well this week, so who will come out on top?

Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Rennes have struggled domestically thus far in the 2021-22 campaign and have won just one match. That victory came against Ligue 1 strugglers Nantes, but since then, Bruno Genesio’s side have lost to both Angers and Reims.

Rennes did at least impress in their Europa Conference League qualifying tie with Rosenborg, hammering the Norwegian side 5-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, after a strong start to their Premier League campaign, Tottenham lost their 100% record this weekend by losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace. Prior to that, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had defeated Manchester City, Wolves and Watford, beating all three by a single goal.

And in Europe, they recovered from a first-leg defeat to beat Pacos de Ferreira 3-1 on aggregate to make the group stages of this competition. This will be the first meeting between Rennes and Tottenham in European competition.

Rennes form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Rennes

Rennes have three players unavailable for this game, including exciting winger Jeremy Doku, who has a hamstring issue.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Dogan Alemdar

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Nuno has a number of injury concerns for this game and is also missing his South American contingent, meaning Spurs may field a scratch XI of sorts here.

Injured: Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: Son Heung Min, Steven Bergwijn

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero

Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin, Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Mathys Tel, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Flavien Tait, Gaetan Laborde, Matthis Abline, Martin Terrier

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini, Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Rennes vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

This match may well prove to be Tottenham’s toughest test in the Europa Conference League group stages, but it’s still a test they ought to pass.

Rennes haven’t been in great form in recent weeks and they’ve also been shorn of arguably their best player in Eduardo Camavinga.

Tottenham can make this game tricky for themselves - particularly if they struggle to create chances - but overall, their quality should lead them to a win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

