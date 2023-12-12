Rennes vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Rennes entertain Villarreal at Roazhon Park in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

The hosts atop Group F table, with four wins from five games. They need to avoid a loss to finish as group winners and head into the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are in second place with 10 points. While they are assured of a place in the knockout round playoffs, a win will help them book a direct spot in the Round of 16.

Rennes registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Maccabi Haifa in their previous outing, thanks to goals from Martin Terrier, Amine Gouiri and Fabian Rieder. Villarreal, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning run end last week with a goalless draw with Maccabi Haifa.

Rennes have lost their last two games in December, including 2-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Villarreal, meanwhile, are winless in three games across competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

Rennes vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. Villarreal wn the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in October.

Rennes have the second-best defensive record in the Europa League this season, conceding three times in five games.

Villarreal have shipped in five goals in as many games.

Villarreal have lost once in eight away games across competitions, winning four.

Rennes vs Villarreal Prediction

Rennes have lost two games in a row, conceding four goals and scoring once. They have a 100% home record in the Europa League this season, scoring thrice in each game.

Manager Julien Stephan has a fully fit squad at his disposal, but some changes in from their 2-1 home loss to Monaco are expected.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, going winless in three games and not scoring twice. They have a good record on their travels in the Europa League, losing once in nine games.

Head coach Marcelino has a few absentees for the trip to Northern France, though. Alberto Moreno, Denis Surez, Yeremy Pino and Santi Comesana are sidelined through injuries while Alfonso Pedraza is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Francis Coquelin and Aïssa Mandi trained earlier this week and might be in contention to start.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams and their form in the Europa League, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Villarreal

Rennes vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Gouiri to score or assist any time - Yes