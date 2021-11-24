Rennes vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Rennes entertain Vitesse at Roazhon Park in their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage fixture as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition.

A win for the French side will confirm a spot in the knockout round for them, while Vitesse need a win here to keep the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur for a second-place finish in Group G.

Rennes are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. Their 4-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1 proved this purple patch is no fluke and they should not be taken lightly by their competitors.

Rennes vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture at GelreDome in October was the first meeting between the two sides. The game ended in a 2-1 away win for the hosts, who scored twice in the second half to complete a comeback against the Dutch side.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Rennes vs Vitesse Team News

Rennes

Jeremy Gelin is the only player who will miss the game on account of an injury. He has been ruled out with an ACL injury and is expected back in the fold in March.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Eric Verstappen is ineligible to play in European competition while Daan Reiziger has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a wrist injury.

Oussama Darfalou is missing due to fitness issues, while Hilary Gong has withdrawn from the squad as he has just become a father and is with his family for the next week.

Captain Danilho Doekhi and goalkeeper Markus Schubert are suspended for the game following their red cards in the 3-2 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Injured: Daan Reiziger, Oussama Darfalou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Danilo Doekhi, Markus Schubert

Unavailable: Eric Verstappen, Hilary Gong

Rennes vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jérémy Doku, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Houwen; Tomas Hajek, Jacob Rasmussen, Bazoer; Maximilian Wittek, Yann Gboho, Sondre Tornstad, Eli Dasa; Thomas Buitink, Lois Openda; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen

Rennes vs Vitesse Prediction

Vitesse won't be able to field their strongest starting XI here and that might cause some trouble against an in-form Rennes. Les Rennais are in good touch and also have an almost full-strength squad to count on.

When the two sides go head-to-head on Thursday, the game is expected to end in a comfortable win for the Ligue 1 side.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Vitesse

Edited by Peter P