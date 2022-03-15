“Rent free” - Fans believe Manchester City star ‘f**** hates’ Liverpool after Premier League title race comments

Some Liverpool fans believe Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is obsessed with the Reds following his latest comments on the Premier League title race.

Manchester City dropped two more points in the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's side can now reduce the gap with the table-toppers to one point if they win their game in hand against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Silva, though, feels the Citizens remain in the driving seat to win the league this season. Speaking following Manchester City's stalemate at Selhurst Park, the Portuguese pointed out that the Reds still have a trip to the Etihad Stadium pending. He said on Sky Sports:

“It is still better to be in our position than Liverpool, they still have to come to our stadium.”

Silva's latest comments on Liverpool and the title race have not been well received by the Reds faithful. Some fans are not pleased that the Manchester City star decided to take the club's name even though he was not asked about them.

One Reds fan wrote on Twitter:

"There’s no man on the planet who I hate more than Bernardo Silva."

This is not the first time Silva has infuriated the Liverpool fans with his actions and words. The 27-year-old received major heat after he allegedly refused to applaud the Reds players during a guard of honor in 2020.

The incident in question took place just before the Anfield outfit's league clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the 2019-20 season. Jurgen Klopp's side had just sealed the title and were due to receive a guard of honor from the Citizens.

Silva, though, did not seem too keen to applaud the league winners. While Reds fans were not happy with the Portuguese, Manchester City went on to win the game 4-0 that day.

Can Liverpool reduce gap with Manchester City to one point in Premier League title race?

The Reds currently sit four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. However, they can reduce the gap with Pep Guardiola's side to just one point if they win their game in hand.

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to put more pressure on Manchester City by earning a big win in London.

The Gunners, though, will not make things easy for the Anfield outfit. Mikel Arteta's side have been in fine form lately, having won five games in a row.

