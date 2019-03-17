Report: Barcelona fans no longer want their club to sign Antoine Griezmann

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 325 // 17 Mar 2019, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona fans don't want the Atletico Madrid sharpshooter in at Camp Nou.

What's the news?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, AS, Barcelona fans are no longer interested in signing Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann.

The report takes into account the polls conducted by Sport and Mundo Deportivo - which asked the reader's insight in Barcelona chasing the French sharpshooter.

In case you didn't know..

It is no secret that Barcelona were keen to bring the Frenchman into the Nou Camp last season, but the move broke down when Atletico Madrid convinced their striker to sign a new contract at the end.

The 27-year-old forward has racked up 18 goals and provided 8 assists for his team in all competition but Atletico Madrid are not performing at their expected level despite Griezmann's exploits.

Recent reports from French newspaper L'Equipe claimed that Antoine Griezmann is seriously considering his future after back to back defeats against Juventus in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.

Atletico are already out of the Copa Del Rey and Champions League and now found themselves second at the La Liga table, 7 points behind leaders Barcelona despite playing a game more than them.

The heart of the matter

Although there are reasons for Griezmann who is currently looking for other options, Blaugrana fans have made it clear in recent polls that they do not want the French forward at Barcelona.

According to AS, 83% of the votes voted for the "no way" option in a poll held by Sport while 8% voted "no" and just 7% voted 'yes'.

On the other hand, almost 92% of the paper's readers do not want to see the French forward at Camp Nou next season as per the results of the poll done by Mundo Deportivo.

Advertisement

Don't call us... Barcelona fans have lost interest in signing Griezmann https://t.co/izMUjHaH6v pic.twitter.com/Ix0zBBpaC6 — AS English (@English_AS) March 17, 2019

It is crystal clear that the Blaugrana fans have made their thoughts clear regarding Griezmann coming to the Nou Camp and Griezmann's poor performances while facing tougher opponents did not help his case at all.

What's next?

It still remains to be seen whether Barcelona pursuit Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona will face Real Betis away tonight in the La Liga.

Advertisement