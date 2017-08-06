Reports: Bayern Munich want to sign £50m rated Manchester United target

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in signing midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich are preparing a bid of £50 million for England international Eric Dier, according to the Sun. The midfielder, who was a subject of interest for Manchester United earlier in the summer, is viewed as an important member of the team by Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club have refused to entertain any bids from other clubs in the past.

England international Eric Dier has been a very important player for Spurs since his move from Sporting Lisbon. He has played as a right back, a central midfielder and a central defender and has contributed to Tottenham's rise in the past couple of years.

He is perhaps the first player who has been a subject of interest from the so called 'big clubs' among the impressive crop of players the London club have gathered under the Argentine manager.

Eric Dier's importance to the Tottenham team cannot be underestimated, and when Manchester United's interest in the 23-year-old increased during the summer, his manager very publicly said, "I think he’s an important player for us and it’s not the idea to sell him".

It is easy to see, that he is an enabler, allowing other players to flourish. Since Xabi Alonso retired at the end of the se ason, Bayern have strengthened considerably Sebastian Rudy's moving to Munich. But, according to the report, manager Carlo Ancelotti thinks the Englishman can be a long-term replacement for the now retired Spaniard.

Tottenham's unwillingness to sell to Manchester United despite the rumoured £50 million offer suggests that Bayern Munich will not be getting their man cheap. Daniel Levy is notorious at squeezing money out of buyer clubs, and if Bayern are meant to follow with their interest they have to pay a lot more than the £50 million which is being reported.

Also, Bayern, despite their success, are not known for spending astronomical money and given they have adequate midfielders in the squad, the move seems unlikely.

Eric Dier moving to Bayern Munich seems very difficult given Spurs haven't made a single signing this summer. The London club have come under increasing pressure from the fans as transfer records tumble around them in the Premier League.

Given neither club is in a do-or-die situation, this one is for the back pages and back pages only.