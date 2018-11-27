Report: Borussia Dortmund set £70 million tag for Liverpool and Chelsea target

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 94 // 27 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pulisic may be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund, but not this January.

What's the story?

Chelsea and Liverpool target Christian Pulisic may be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund for a massive fee of £70 million, The Telegraph reported.

The American winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, but the German club wants the player to remain in the Bundesliga till the end of the season before entertaining any offers from the interested clubs.

Apart from the interests from England, the player has also been on the radar of French giants PSG and former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel would like to reunite with the player if funds are made available.

In case you didn't know...

Pulisic had revealed in an interview earlier this month that it is his dream to play in England and he sees himself playing in the Premier League one day, Dailymail reported.

During the international break, the speedy forward became the youngest player ever to wear the captain's armband for the USA national soccer team against Italy, aged just 20 years and 63 days.

Captain @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸



20 years, 63 days: Christian Pulisic is the youngest player to captan @ussoccer_mnt in the modern era 🦅 pic.twitter.com/khvaPmjLmo — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2018

His contract with Die Schwarzgelben expires in the summer of 2020 and Bild had reported that he has rejected a new contract offer from the club, so a summer move for this exciting prospect seems imminent.

The heart of the matter...

According to The Telegraph, Borussia Dortmund have agreed to listen to reasonable offers for Pulisic, given that he stays with them until next summer.

The reporter claimed that £70 million has been set as the asking price for the starlet and only big enough bids will make them part ways with their prized academy product.

Earlier this month, club's sporting director Michael Zorc had ended all speculations about Pulisic's potential January move by stating that the player is part of the club's plans and will stay in Germany at least until the end of the season.

Pulisic has not featured regularly for the club this season, with injuries forcing him to feature only in 8 of Dortmund's 12 league games, of which 4 appearances have come from the bench.

Rumour rating: 8/10

The Telegraph is a reliable news source and its exclusives have proven to be spot on. Also, Pulisic has been linked with bigger clubs for some time now, especially Chelsea.

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund are off to a flying start in the Bundesliga and after 12 fixtures find themselves 4 points clear of second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

They get back into action this week in their Champions League fixture against Club Brugge.

With Pulisic bound to spent at least the next six months at the Westfalenstadion, it remains to be seen what role he plays in a season where Dortmund are seen as the title favorites.