×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Report: Brexit to Reduce Number of Foreigners in Premier League Squads

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
431   //    13 Nov 2018, 16:47 IST

Brexit could see the number of foreigners in Premier League squads reduced
Brexit could see the number of foreigners in Premier League squads reduced

What's the story?

Premier League clubs could be forced to reduce the number of foreign players in their squads as the PL deliberates with the Football Association (FA) about post-Brexit plans.

According to a report in The Times, the proposal would see the number of overseas players in the 25-man squad reduced to 12.

In case you didn't know...

Under the existing rules, each club can have a maximum of 17 overseas players registered in their squads.

Among the 2018/19 Premier League squads, five clubs currently have the maximum quota of 17 players, including two 'Big Six' clubs - defending champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Heart of the matter

The FA sees Brexit (Britain's exit from the European Union) as the ideal opportunity to increase the number of English players in the country's top flight.

With the Premier League going global in recent years, the number of foreigners has only increased, as has the worldwide audience, as the best talents in the world look to ply their trade on English shores.

The English Football League (EFL) already has a rule where at least seven players among the 18 players in the matchday squad must be homegrown. An overseas player can be considered a homegrown player if he spent three years in a club's academy between the age of 16 and 21.

After Brexit, it would be impossible for club's academies to sign foreign teenagers until they turn 18. Therefore, they can still be considered homegrown at the age of 21 but they cannot be included in the squad until then.

Number of foreign players in each Premier League club
Number of foreign players in each Premier League club

As things stand, only seven Premier League clubs would meet the requirements with clubs such as Bournemouth, Burnley, and Cardiff City employing fewer than 10 foreign players.

What's next?

This move would make it tougher for clubs to sign foreign youngsters while simultaneously increasing the transfer market value of English youngsters. It could become a case where signing EU players will be considered the same as signing non-EU players.

Non-EU players (like South American and African players) have to be regular internationals and from a team that has a favourable FIFA ranking to get an opportunity to play in England - unless they get a special work permit.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United
Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
Most Successful Teams in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 greatest free-kick takers in the...
RELATED STORY
Which Premier League squad has the most youth academy...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out in the Premier League in Gameweek 12
RELATED STORY
Most Expensive Premier League XI in Today's Money!
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The top four predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League: An account of the last two decades
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Madrid and Barcelona fight...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us