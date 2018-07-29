Report: Juventus to Break Transfer Record to Sign Premier League Midfielder

Paul Pogba is a Juventus target

What's the story?

Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad by re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to The Mirror. The report says the Serie A club have been in touch with the player's agent Mino Raiola.

The club is looking to raise £200m with the sales of striker Gonzalo Higuain, midfielder Miralem Pjanic, and centre-backs Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus had signed Pogba from Manchester United back in 2012 on a free transfer, paying just a small tribunal fee to secure his services since he had been trained in United's youth system. It was a move that angered Sir Alex Ferguson at the time, who admitted that he did not want to deal with Raiola again.

After spending four years at the club, the Red Devils spent a then-record fee of £89.5m to re-sign Pogba. Raiola himself earned approximately £24m in the deal.

Heart of the matter

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Juventus are now looking to create the ideal squad to fight for the Champions League. The club has lost two finals in the last four years but their long-term plans to sign such players seem to be bearing fruit.

Juve have approached Pogba's agent Mino Raiola

The club are also counting on Pogba's fractured relationship to convince him to return to Turin. Mourinho had dropped the France World Cup winner last season.

On his part, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri refused to comment on the possibility of his arrival, saying: "As for the return of Pogba I can not say anything because he is a Manchester United player."

Rumour Rating/Probability: 6/10

The last thing Mourinho wants now is to lose one of his best players. During United's pre-season tour, the Portuguese boss has complained about the lack of regular starters in his squad and also attacked the board regarding the lack of activity in the transfer market.

"I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to get two," Mourinho said. "I think that it's possible I will have one. And that one, I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago. And I wait to see if it's possible to have one of these players."

Video: Pogba's highlights from 2017/18

What's next?

Unless Pogba himself submits a transfer request, United will not entertain any bids. And with a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season, Juventus will have to break Neymar's transfer fee record if they really want to re-sign Pogba.