Report: Juventus eye a move for Real Madrid star amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
306   //    24 Mar 2019, 23:29 IST

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet AS via Sport, Juventus are keen to secure the services of wantaway Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane.

European giants like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and PSG are also interested.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Varane has been a key player for Real Madrid since his arrival to the Spanish Capital back in 2011/12 season. He has been a part of Los Blancos side for eight seasons and won everything there is to win in football.

The French center-back was the defensive leader for France as they went to lift the World Cup and his impact was notable when Los Blancos won the Champions League four times in five years.

After the departure of Pepe, Varane's role in the Los Blancos defense is indispensable, but there are recent reports that he is unhappy with the club and wants a move.

Varane will turn 26 this April and still has three years left on his contract, while his release clause is €500 million.

The heart of the matter

European giants like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and PSG are currently keeping a close eye on Varane's situation and the latest club to join the list is Juventus.

Juventus are already facing tough competition from Barcelona to sign Dutch prodigy, Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. According to the report, if they fail to secure de Ligt, Serie A giants will turn their attention to the French World Cup winner.

Juventus were also linked with Varane's club teammate, Marcelo but the arrival of Zinedine Zidane in Real Madrid has changed the Brazilian's mind. Los Blancos will not be willing to let Varane go but if the player is determined to join another club, Madrid board will look for suitors.

What's next?

Raphael Varane is set to feature for France as they face Iceland in the coming days.

Varane will return to action for Real Madrid after the International break when they will host Huesca next in La Liga.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
