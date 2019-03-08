×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Report: Juventus look to spend big on Benfica star Joao Felix

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Rumors
343   //    08 Mar 2019, 11:52 IST

Benfica v Vitoria Setubal
Benfica v Vitoria Setubal

While Juventus just spent over €100 million this past summer to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, they could be set to splash even more cash to land another Portuguese star in the next transfer window.

According to AS, Juventus are the favourites to land Benfica prodigy Joao Felix. the 19-year-old has impressed throughout the current campaign - scoring 11 goals and providing six assists for the Portuguese giants. He is a big reason why the Agulas sit atop the Primeira Liga table and he will be even more influential as the Portuguese top flight winds down.

His run of fine form has garnered him interest from across Europe, including from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Felix happens to share the same agent as Ronaldo - Jorge Mendes. Mendes was influential in bringing CR7 as well as compatriot Joao Cancelo to the Bianconeri this summer and if the reports are to be believed, the super agent could be set to deliver another star to Turin soon.

It was confirmed last week that Mendes had met with the Juventus brass in Turin to potentially set up a summer move for the youngster. Although, it must be noted that Mendes also held meetings with several other clubs to discuss his client's future. The aforementioned AS report suggests that the Italian giants would have no issues paying Felix's release clause of €120 million and want a deal done as soon as possible.

Only time will tell if the transfer actually happens, but given recent moves made by the club it shouldn't come as any surprise that they'd be willing to spend such a large sum on one player. They have made it abundantly clear that their goal is to win Europe's most prestigious club competition and with Ronaldo turning 35-years-old next year, they need to capitalize on the current window of opportunity they have.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Benfica Football Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix- the next big thing in Portuguese football
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Napoli 1-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops  
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Juventus Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Liverpool star Emre Can was more expensive than Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus in one aspect
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star closes in on Messi, Beppe Signori goal-scoring record 
RELATED STORY
Is Joao Cancelo is the best right back in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19, Napoli vs Juventus: 5 issues to watch out
RELATED STORY
Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo sanctions summer move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT JUV UDI
4 - 1
 Juventus vs Udinese
Today PAR GEN 10:30 PM Parma vs Genoa
Tomorrow CHI MIL 01:00 AM Chievo vs Milan
Tomorrow BOL CAG 05:00 PM Bologna vs Cagliari
Tomorrow SAM ATA 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Atalanta
Tomorrow INT SPA 07:30 PM Internazionale vs SPAL
Tomorrow FRO TOR 07:30 PM Frosinone vs Torino
Tomorrow SAS NAP 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Napoli
11 Mar FIO LAZ 01:00 AM Fiorentina vs Lazio
12 Mar ROM EMP 01:00 AM Roma vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us