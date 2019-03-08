Report: Juventus look to spend big on Benfica star Joao Felix

Benfica v Vitoria Setubal

While Juventus just spent over €100 million this past summer to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, they could be set to splash even more cash to land another Portuguese star in the next transfer window.

According to AS, Juventus are the favourites to land Benfica prodigy Joao Felix. the 19-year-old has impressed throughout the current campaign - scoring 11 goals and providing six assists for the Portuguese giants. He is a big reason why the Agulas sit atop the Primeira Liga table and he will be even more influential as the Portuguese top flight winds down.

His run of fine form has garnered him interest from across Europe, including from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Felix happens to share the same agent as Ronaldo - Jorge Mendes. Mendes was influential in bringing CR7 as well as compatriot Joao Cancelo to the Bianconeri this summer and if the reports are to be believed, the super agent could be set to deliver another star to Turin soon.

It was confirmed last week that Mendes had met with the Juventus brass in Turin to potentially set up a summer move for the youngster. Although, it must be noted that Mendes also held meetings with several other clubs to discuss his client's future. The aforementioned AS report suggests that the Italian giants would have no issues paying Felix's release clause of €120 million and want a deal done as soon as possible.

Only time will tell if the transfer actually happens, but given recent moves made by the club it shouldn't come as any surprise that they'd be willing to spend such a large sum on one player. They have made it abundantly clear that their goal is to win Europe's most prestigious club competition and with Ronaldo turning 35-years-old next year, they need to capitalize on the current window of opportunity they have.

