Report: Juventus will not play in US this summer to avoid Ronaldo detention risk

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
83   //    28 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo managed to avoid any pre-season games in the US to not risk Ronaldo's arrest as a result of rape investigation against the Portuguese star.

In case you didn't know..

Since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer, Ronaldo is enjoying a superb debut season in the Serie A with 19 goals and 8 assists. Moreover, the Portuguese talisman single-handedly took Old Lady into the Quarter Finals of the Champions League with a sensational hat-trick in the second leg after 2-0 loss in the first leg against Atletico Madrid.

Things are not going well off the pitch for Portuguese star. German magazine Der Spiegel reported it had obtained confidential documents related to the rape case against Ronaldo via Football leaks back in September.

This made the Las Vegas Police follow the new details of the case. Ronaldo and his lawyers denied the accusations when it resurfaced in September of last year.

As a result, the accusations by the American women led Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to reopen an investigation featuring the star in a rape case back in 2009

The heart of the matter

Juventus has confirmed that they will take part in the pre-season competition to not break their contract with the ICC.

According to AS, Juventus will play outside the US in the pre-season competition International Champions Cup, which was confirmed by their schedule which was released on Wednesday.

Juventus will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore, arch-rivals Inter Milan in China and play their last game against Atletico Madrid in Sweden.

What's next?

The Portuguese is set to miss Juventus' next three games in Serie A as a result of the injury he suffered in the clash between Portugal and Serbia in the Euro Qualifiers. Juventus sits top of the Serie A table with a huge 15 point lead over second placed Napoli.

But Ronaldo is expected to return after two weeks and feature against Ajax in the all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg which is on April 10th.

Juventus will not play pre-season games in USA to avoid Ronaldo detention risk: Report
